A young man has gotten accolades online after extending a helping hand to a homeless student in America

The homeless student has been unable to pay his tuition fees and has fears that he might not be able to take his exams

An emotional video captured him sleeping in a classroom as a good Samaritan approached him to talk to him

In a heartwarming video shared by @mo2rawww on TikTok, a homeless young man's plight has come to light.

The video captured the good Samaritan expressing concern for the student who sleeps in class every day and has nowhere to stay.

Boy in tears over being unable to pay tuition Photo credit: @mo2rawww/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The student was facing eviction from the premises as the management believed it was inappropriate for a student to sleep in the classroom.

Kind Samaritan says he's determined to help the student

Determined to make a difference, the kind man approaches the student, offering assistance and expressing a genuine desire to help.

He pledged to support the student by helping pay for his tuition and securing a dormitory for him.

Stressing further, he acknowledged the student's hard work and expressed deep empathy for his circumstances.

The student who couldn’t believe he was getting such help burst into tears of joy.

In his words;

“I hate that you're sleeping now in the classrooms or the lobby. I see you here every day. Is everything okay? you got nowhere to stay? I want to help you. They're telling me that you have to leave and everything. I really want to help you.

"I know I see you here every day you're working hard. so I just want to you know come here and try to help you. so l'm gonna try to get you a dorm, try to settle you in, I hate that you’re sleeping in the classrooms or in the lobby.

"So l don't even know what we I'm gonna do about tuition. I'mma see what I can do but for right now let's just get you set on in with the dorm so you can have somewhere to stay all right, don't cry.”

Netizens react to video of black boy sleeping in classroom in America

Moved by the student's predicament, this act of kindness has resonated with viewers, garnering an outpouring of support and encouragement.

@The gluten-free zebra said:

“Is there a gofundme for his tuition.”

@Nicki_nicole29 reacted:

“How can we help him?”

@Mamasharon03 commented:

“This young man should apply for Independent Student through FAFSA! Thanks for helping him.”

@profmomof3 said:

“I was homeless in college for a few months. This is real.”

@houtxmama said:

“That man is sleeping where ever he can to create a future for himself!”

@Mekia reacted:

“What’s sad is other countries has everything better than Us, and here we are in the land of the free struggling barely surviving.”

Source: Legit.ng