A Nigerian man recently put smiles on the face of an elderly man who looked unhappy while sitting by the roadside

The kind man asked him what it will take to make him smile and he revealed that he has not seen his family in a while

Fortunately, he was given N15,000 to travel to Benue State to see his family and the elderly man could not hide his emotions

A sweet video making rounds online has shown the moment an elderly man was surprised by a stranger on the road.

The elderly man sat at one corner looking really sad and a kind man approached him to know what the problem was.

After being asked, the elderly man opened up about his condition. He said he's currently homeless and just needs N15,000 to travel home and be with his family.

Kind man gifts stranger N15,000 Photo Credit: @ositapopcorn

According to him, he hasn't seen his family in a while and nothing will make him more happy than being with them again.

Elderly man receives N15,000 to travel to Benue

In an emotional video, the kind man offered him the N15,000 and asked him to proceed to see his family in Benue.

On hearing the good news, the homeless man got so emotional, jumped up, screamed and even danced in happiness.

Sweet video stirs reactions

@paulshmurda_ said:

"Brother from the depth of my heart...I pray that may you never lack anything in Jesus name...God will always provide for you ."

@fumdarl_ibru80 stated:

"Words can't express how I do feel whenever I watch your videos/doings..... You're forever blessed really ."

@0rikilove reacted:

"This is so lovely All he wanted was to go home. He is on his way home now ."

@priscilla1483 stated:

"Wow! He blessed you continue with your good works."

@debiee_annee commented:

"This got me tearing up seriously God plx bless me on time ppl need me."

Watch the video below:

