An emotional video, trending online, shows the moment two friends parted ways at an airport as one of them relocated to Canada

The one bound for Canada was close to tears and wiped his eyes as he said final goodbyes to his best friend who saw him off

Many people who watched the video expressed how emotional it made them feel as people recounted 'japa' stories

A Nigerian man accompanied his best friend to the airport as he relocated to Canada.

The moment the two friends said their final goodbyes at the airport was caught on camera and made people emotional.

He accompanied his best friend to the airport. Photo Credit: @agorauniversal

Source: TikTok

The pal, who was left behind, looked better composed as his Canada-bound friend fought off tears from his eyes while leaving the scene.

The short clip made many recount how their friends left the country and how it made them feel at that time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has amssed over 72k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

The relocation video made people emotional

King1boi kash said:

"Wahala for who get best friend.

"Sometimes i go dy reason i no be human being."

Osaivbie said:

"From now till next month e go belike say something miss from ur life until you move on like nobody Comot."

honourbaby said:

"Imagine he traveled without telling u some people travel without even telling their close friend n they expect dem to be happy."

Sammie said:

"Don’t let me cry again if you know you know the fact that it’ll take another 2 to 15 years to see your best friend again..so emotional."

Mama said:

"The guy smiling was trying so hard to hold his tears fr so emotional."

ceebabay said:

"Mehn this hits different if you really know what it means to be a friend."

FRANKLIN ODIRA said:

"I can relate...i had same feelings when i relocate from mainland to island."

Man shares how his close friend left for Germany secretly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had narrated how a close friend he helped relocated to Germany without telling him.

The young man lied about his landlord evicting him from his house and Kingdavid decided to assist him.

He offered him accommodation and for three months, he gave him money daily to fend for himself. On a particular day, the young man got up and claimed that he was going to leave for another state because he was tired of the frustration.

Kingdavid tried to change his mind but it didn't work. After he left, he tried reaching him to no avail.

Source: Legit.ng