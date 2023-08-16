Famous Afro-soul singer Chike recently had an interview where he shared some unknown truths about his relationship life and music aspirations

Chike during the interview was queried about a comment a while back about explicitly expressing affection to a woman

The singer, during this recent conversation, took time to explain why he can't say I love you to a woman and would instead choose to express love to his love interest in another form

Ex-reality TV star and Afro-soul merchant Chike Osebuka, better known simply as Chike, recently gave insights into his mental space and how best he believes love should be expressed.

During an interview with TheCable, Chike revealed how he has been able to stay scandal-free over the last five years since his big break in the music industry.

Photos of singer Chike's outfit to the premiere of Gangs of Lagos. Photo credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

He noted that he somehow has been able to manage things surrounding his career and not let them blow out of proportion by always being able to find a middle ground.

Chike further explained that anything can be scandalous, and whatever the issue might be, it depends on the people involved and how they manage problems.

"Why I said I will never tell a woman I love her" - Chike finally clarifies

During the conversation with TheCable, the singer also clarified a comment about how he expresses love to women, which he described as misconstrued.

Chike noted that his comment about expressing love to a woman by proclamation was misconstrued. He explained that he is more of an action person instead of just a user of words.

He said he believes that a man's most significant responsibility is for him to be a provider and not just by expressing love by word of mouth.

In Chike's words, he said:

"I think that was misconstrued, but there are other languages for love: there is provision, there is presence, and I strive to score as high as 100 percent. A man’s primary responsibility to any significant other is to provide. Saying I love you without actual monetary presence or provision, I think it can be a problem. Ah, you know they say when there is money, love is sweeter."

Singer Chike becomes homeowner in 2023, fans gush over impressive photos of duplex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer Chike recently started the new year of 2023 on a high note after he became a homeowner.

The music star unveiled his new property on January 2, 2023, when he hosted friends and celebrity colleagues at his housewarming party.

Photos of Chike's new house also made the rounds online, and fans were in awe of the beautiful duplex with two of the singer's Mercedes Benz rides parked in front of it.

Source: Legit.ng