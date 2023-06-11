A tired school girl who slept off inside her classroom has gone viral after her video was posted on TikTok

What made the video to capture attention and go viral was because the girl was sleeping while in a standing position

Multiple reactions have trailed the video, which has received more than 376k views as of Sunday, June 11

The video shows the girl in her school uniform, and she was in the midst of other children.

She appeared tired, as she was shaking due to drowsiness and the strong hand of sleep over her.

Schoolgirl almost falls while sleeping in the classroom

When she slept off, she almost fell, but she quickly got hold of herself and sat down on a seat beside her.

It is not clear if there was a teacher in the class or if the teacher had earlier asked her to stand up as punishment for sleeping.

The way she slept while standing made one TikTok user say they thought she was praying.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users as schoolgirl sleeps off inside class

@waline Webstar said:

"I thought she is praying."

@meandmyself said:

"That was me some time back going to school. I just stop for a moment and dose. My elder sis suffered."

@tituzletina said:

"It reminds me of days when I was in military training. That was the only chance you can sleep while standing without falling."

@violetkerubo193 commented:

"This was me math double lesson."

@sarahlasoha said:

"I remember during high school, I was told to stand up after sleeping ....but i went ahead and continue sleeping and dreamt that I was being chased away."

Source: Legit.ng