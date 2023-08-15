A Nigerian man secured four visas for himself, his wife and two children, and he relocated them to Canada, where they would live

The man, Osita Okonkwo, said his family was excited to travel to Canada as his children were leaving Nigerian for the first time

Osita and his family flew Egypt Air through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and they arrived in Canada

A Nigerian man secured four Canadian visas and moved his family to Canada.

The man, Osita Okonkwo, posted a video to show when they travelled from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Osita got visas and moved his family to Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/@donaldnwankwo.

Source: TikTok

Osita said his children, who are all boys are excited since they were travelling out of Nigeria for the first time.

His wife was equally happy as they all posed for a photo at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

Man travels to Canada with his family through Egypt Air

Osita's family happily flashed their visas and international passports as they got ready to fly to Canada.

He said the day they travelled was made possible by the Lord. He said he didn't have the opportunity to travel as a child but is happy that his children are experiencing it.

Osita also revealed that he and his family enjoyed the flight to Canada through Egypt Air.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users react to video of man who moved his family to Canada

@Maaefya said:

"I tap into your blessings."

@Lanzy gedi commented:

"Congratulations to you guys."

@abibatabosede310 said:

"Congratulations! My family is next in sha Allah Rahman."

@Greg Jessica reacted:

"Congratulations to you and your family."

@Olastore wears reacted:

"This package no be child's play ooo. Baba congrats."

@Psalmz said:

"You rich oo…this kind relocation isn't for the poor. Congratulations."

@Chioma _oma commented:

"Congratulations! I and my family are next in line, Amen."

Nigerian lady moves to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got her visa and successfully moved to the UK.

The lady, Midey Ola, applied for her work visa in Lagos and was full of joy the day she went to pick it up in Ikeja.

Midey travelled to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but had a nine-hour layover in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng