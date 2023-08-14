A Nigerian family has cried out for help online as they face being deported to Nigeria over an undisclosed reason

In a video, the heartbroken mother and her three children desperately pleaded for help to avert the situation

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many stretching out a helping hand

The Ogunkoya family, a Nigerian family residing in Canada, says they face the imminent threat of deportation by the Canadian government.

In a video, the family pleaded for asylum as they shared their harrowing experiences in their home country.

Nigerian family in Canada face deportation Photo credit: @glowwriyah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The mother, who converted from Islam to Christianity, shared her heart-wrenching account of being disowned by her family due to her religious conversion in a video clip on TikTok by @glowwriyah.

Ogunkoya says family would be in danger

In 1999, when she attempted to reconcile with her father, she was met with anger and violence as he physically assaulted her.

In her words;

“l am an infidel as far as my family is concerned, I converted from Islam to Christianity. My family disowned me and in 1999 I went to my dad. I wanted to get married. When I walked into the room he was ironing his shirt or whatever.

"He had actually thought I had changed my mind and I had come to apologize for changing to Christianity. But when he realized that, that wasn't the case he was angry. He hit me.

"My kids started telling me stories about some people and strangers walking. up to them and telling them, "Tell your parents that if you want to be alive, tell your parents to convert back to Islam.”

They said they feared for their lives and implored the Canadian government to reconsider their deportation, as returning to Nigeria would undoubtedly result in severe harm or even death.

Reactions as Nigerian family in Canada seeks asylum

@Meck said:

Everybody's life is always 'at risk' in Nigeria lol.”

@Stephanie Emuobo Akp commented:

“Most of us from southern Nigeria don’t know much about northern Nigeria.”

@user1333580288042 reacted:

“God will not let them be deported HE will find way for them where there is no way as HE use to do AMEN.”

@jaydensnizzz said:

"They will all be deported. Canada doesn't play."

@oyewoleolusegunes said:

“The earth is the LORD. God bless you woman.”

@Little reacted:

“May the Good Lord richly bless you and protect you.”

@Binta Sani commented:

“This really brought tears to my eyes.”

@Chukwuebuka reacted:

“They will never be deported by God's grace. Amen.”

@Olubunmi Asunmo said:

“God will intervene, Canadian government will vome to you guys rescue, I can say there is element of truth in this . I’m shedding tears already.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian family face deportation after moving to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Aisha Kolo and her two daughters had hoped to find a safe haven in Canada after fleeing from Nigeria, where they faced threats linked to her husband’s job.

But their dream of starting a new life in Ottawa was shattered when the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada rejected their refugee claim twice, saying they could relocate to another city within their home country, CBS News reported in 2022.

Now, they are facing deportation in less than a week, and they are pleading with the Canadian government to intervene.

