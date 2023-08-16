A Nigerian woman was left dumbstruck after finding her husband's international passport at home while cleaning

Before leaving the house one week ago, the husband told his wife that he was travelling on a long trip to Dubai

Social media users have stormed the comments section to share their thoughts with many criticising the man's action

A Twitter user, @martinokorowu, sparked curiosity has shared a surprising incident surrounding his neighbour's recent trip to 'Dubai'.

According to @martinokorowu's tweet, his neighbour had been away in Dubai for a week, but the unexpected twist came when his wife discovered his International Passport while cleaning the house.

Photo credit: fstop123, Michael B. Thomas/ Getty Images. For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to events described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

Wife in shock as she finds husband's international passport while cleaning the house

According to Martins, serious 'wahala' began after the woman found the passport just one week after the man claimed to have travelled to Dubai.

“My neighbour travelled to Dubai for about a week now. Yesterday, his wife was cleaning d house and found his International Passport. Wahala dey,” he wrote.

Reactions as woman finds husband's international passport at home after he travelled to Dubai

The social media post has garnered numerous reactions with some suggesting that the neighbour may have used alternative travel documents or that there could be a mix-up with passports.

Others however criticised the young man for cheating and lying to his wife about his whereabouts.

@Shyne8280 said:

“He went by Road bros, Their is Dubai in Gombe.”

@Ani Anthony1 reacted:

“Let him tell her, these days your passport details and visa are store as QR code. Once they scan the code on your smart phone, you are good to go. However, as a precaution, he should have his helmet and breast shield while making this explanation.”

@EbubeDike of the Source reacted:

“What if he has dual citizenship and traveled with his foreign passport.”

@Que_monologues commented:

“He misplaced the old passport so he got a new one.”

@Afotoxic reacted:

“It's probably an expired one, though.”

@Adekilekun81 reacted:

“She found the expired passport.”

@Foundational Okun man said:

“Maybe he went with photocopy or he took pics of the page he needs.”

@AkinAdejola reacted:

“He has dual-citizenship and doesn't need to have all his passports in his possession while travelling. ke

Kasala don burst.”

@Bryamm said:

"Oga you no Sabi do things. You wan blow lie and you no fit cover your tracks properly."

Source: Legit.ng