A man has tearfully begged Nigerians to put a stop to the attempts to break into the Guinness Book of Records.

In a TikTok video, the content creator, who attempted a crying marathon, expressed concern that Nigerians would tear the book.

The man appealed to Nigerians to let the book be. Photo Credit: @237_towncryer

According to him, since Nigerians learnt about Guinness World Records, the body has not remained the same.

He made reference to South Africa's Amapiano music concept which he said Nigerians bastardised after getting wind of it.

The man said, now, everyone wants to do a cook-a-thon. In his words:

"Nigerians! Una go tear this book. Una go tear the Guinness Book of Records... Since Guinness Book entered Nigeria, them don drag am. They want to tear the book.

"Anything wey enter Nigeria dey spoil. You people catch Amapiano tell us say na Ojapiano, Kolapiano. Them don destroy Amapiano.

"Nigerians make una leave Guinness Book of Records alone abeg. Everybody wants to do cookathon. Abeg una let the book rest..."

People share their thoughts on his video

Debbie said:

"When is the next bantu migration I feel like migrating to Nigeria alot is going on there I think."

Dr.GandOfficial said:

"If the book tear we go use superglue Work on am...The book no see anything yet Sha."

Marie Marie said:

"My brother I really want to recolate to Nigeria this country never carry last."

ADE said:

"Them don show that book shege for Nigeria, which one is cry-a-thon again , and the guy still dey chop Eba dey cry."

Nelson 001 said:

"That book has come to stay we done get duplicate, if e tear we bring the duplicate."

diamond international said:

"Make dem better scatter the book bcos if the book near Cameroon presisly fiango we go thievam."

GWR says it received 1,500 applications from Nigerians in 2 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Guinness World Record said it received 1,500 applications from Nigerians in two months.

The GWR told Legit.ng that Hilda Baci's success is a contributory factor to the surge in the number of would-be record breakers from Nigeria. The body said:

"The attention and excitement that Hilda Baci’s cooking marathon gained was certainly an incentive for many Nigerians to consider attempting a Guinness World Records title. Since her record attempt, there has been a spike in applications from Nigeria, particularly for marathon records."

