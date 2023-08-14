An intelligent man with Oracle certification has gone viral after he was spotted roaming the streets of Lagos aimlessly

The man brandished his numerous IDs, including one of a school in the United States he claimed to have worked as a graduate student in 1987

According to the man, his software was stolen and at the moment, he is on the street trying to make ends meet

A Nigerian man with many IDs, Oracle certification and great intellect has melted hearts after he was seen roaming the street aimlessly.

TikTok content creator, Stanleee, who interviewed the man, shared his video on the platform as he pitied him.

Kisa says his software was stolen. Photo Credit: @hesaprankster1

Source: TikTok

The man, identified as Kisa, showed Stanlee one of his ID cards - an ID from St Joseph University in Pennsylvania, a Roman Catholic University in America, the ID card was, however, not clear in the video.

Kisa went on to reveal that he worked at a university as a graduate student and was paid to do so back in 1987. He also showcased his driver's license from Pennslyvania.

Kisa said his software was stolen

Kisa, who sounded incoherent at times, said, pointing in a direction, that he had a store there in 2004 but was chased away.

According to the man who claims to be a certified Oracle professional, he developed a new computer himself and wrote programs in the past.

Kisa said now he is on the street trying to make ends meet and would find his way nevertheless.

Stanleee tried to talk Kisa into cutting his hair and changing his outfit.

People pity Kisa

onifadeadekunle said:

"If you are in computer village and you don't know this man.. you are in the wrong place."

Martha said:

"The man na US citizen but NG hold am."

Olashubomi said:

"This man na big tech, kai naija people no fit use their juju do well na bad bad things the sabi."

DareyLyon said:

"Is it funny lol, he has his ID card even though he attended those Universities in the 80s.. Una vote tinubu despite never seeing his childhood pics."

HAYCEE ENDLESS said:

"I knw this man at computer village always under the sun selling memory card MAY GOD answer his silent prayers."

kingfisherman said:

"He looks like a pure soul trying to make it in a corrupt world without being stained. Blessings and peace to you baba."

Daniel said:

"Wait Oracle Certified professional ? Omoh Ahh Village people are real oo."

