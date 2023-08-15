Several weeks after announcing her intent to go for it, renowned Kenya chef, Maliha Mohammed has unofficially broken Hilda Baci's record

The mother of two, who had previously shattered a Guinness World Record in 2019, celebrated her new feat online

Recall that in June, Guinness World Records awarded and recognised Hilda Baci as the new holder of the longest cooking time record

Barely two months after Guinness World Records awarded Hilda Baci as the new holder of the longest cooking time record, a Kenyan chef has shattered it.

Chef Maliha Mohammed, who began her cook-a-thon on August 11, has unofficially set a new record after cooking for 95 hours.

Chef Maliha Mohammed broke Hilda Baci's cooking record. Photo Credit: @chefmalihamohammed_official, @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Maliha announced her feat with a special flyer boldly stating "NEW WORLD RECORD".

"@seagasltd Yes, we did it! New world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking marathon in town Shukran for the support ," she wrote.

Chef Maliha had successfully done two cook-a-thon trials prior to her new cooking marathon. Her new record has not been recognised by Guinness World Records.

See her Instagram post:

Chef Maliha Mohammed gets celebrated

@jessyourbrandbuddy said:

"Wishing you the best...let them know Kenya fr...love♥️♥️."

@maryam_nassir001 said:

"Congratulations you are destined for greatness keep going Chef."

@joewy254 said:

"Amazing,, believing in yourself , congratulations."

@minat_.huncho said:

"MaShaAllah MaShaAllah❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I knew you’d make it❤️❤️ Allah is always with you."

@sane_ropian said:

"Congratulations . Sasa nikulala for a week! It ain't easy having sleepless nights inorder to attain the set goal."

Man applies to break Hilda Baci's record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had applied to break Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record.

In an exclusive message to Legit.ng, Godwin Eme shared a screenshot of the email response from Guinness World Records after he registered to break the cooking record held by Hilda Baci.

When Godwin was asked why he intended to break the cooking record, he mentioned his passion for cooking. He added that he has been cooking for all his life. In his words:

"I have passion in cooking and all my life I have been trying everything possible to make my passion known and for the world to see, due to the passion I started running my own kitchen..."

Source: Legit.ng