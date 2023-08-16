A man who worked as a plasterer won N10 milllion a month for 30 years on Set For Life game

He knew he had won when the machine made a strange noise and he called Camelot

He planned to quit his job, support his family, and pursue his hobbies of photography and fishing

A man from the United Kingdom won a life-changing prize of N10 million a month for 30 years on the National Lottery's Set For Life game.

John Stembridge, 51, said he knew he had hit the jackpot when the machine made a strange noise as he checked his ticket, TheSun UK reports.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

John, who had worked as a plasterer for over 20 years, said he was overjoyed to give up his trowels and live a dust-free life of leisure.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Man wins lifetime lottery

He said he could now support his family and pursue his passions of photography and fishing.

He revealed that he burst into tears when he called Camelot and found out he had won the top prize.

He said it was surreal as a National Lottery advert came on the radio at the same time, playing the voice of another winner.

Big plans

John had big plans to open a luxury fishery and build his dream home on the lake.

He also wanted to buy a camper van and go on a fishing adventure across Europe.

He said he still could not believe his luck and that his win had changed everything for him and his loved ones.

Set For Life is a draw-based annuity game from the National Lottery that offers players a chance to win N10 million a month for 30 years.

Woman who divorced husband after winning N1.5 billion gets order from court to give him everything

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman in the US had to give up her N1.5 billion lottery prize to her former husband after she hid the money from him during their divorce.

The woman, Denise Rossi, won the jackpot 11 days before she filed for divorce from Thomas Rossi, her husband of 25 years.

She did not tell him or the court about her winnings and hoped to keep them for herself.

Source: Legit.ng