A Nigerian lady made N245k in the Twitter ads revenue sharing program introduced by Elon Musk.

The lady, Bamidele, posted a screenshot of her payout statistics showing she is eligible to be paid by Twitter, now known as X.

The lady cashed out N245k in Twitter ads revenue sharing program.



Bamidele has 102.5k followers, and she is eligible to get N491k on Twitter but can only withdraw N245k at the moment.

She said it is her first time being paid on Twitter since Elon Musk's X started the ads revenue sharing program in July.

Twitter ads revenue sharing pays lady N245k

Many Twitter users who saw Bamidele's screenshot of the amount she was paid congratulated her.

To be eligible for the Twitter ads revenue sharing program, a user has to have 5 million impressions within the last three months.

Also, the user must be subscribed to Twitter Blue and have at least 500 followers.

See Bamidele's payout screenshot below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady makes N245k in Twitter ads revenue sharing program

@Tony_of_lagos said:

"Send me 200k."

@HaYoMiDe_ reacted:

"Wow, mine is coming too."

@JJames_066 said:

"Keep working hard we are stronger together!"

@Big_Yem commented:

"Na you dey hot."

@_kingjonah said:

"Na una dey reign, I never see anything."

@kriptocrown said:

"Good to see people doing well."

@is_adewale reacted:

"You have my account details, don’t snitch."

@jetphilip30 said:

"How does one get paid? Is it compulsory to subscribe to Twitter Blue? Please what's the process?"

