Nine farmers killed in Kuyello District by armed bandits during a routine farming day

Security expert confirms multiple victims still unaccounted for after Monday's attack

Growing fears of food insecurity as armed assaults threaten farming communities in Birnin Gwari

At least nine farmers have been killed after armed bandits invaded Kujijiro farmlands in Kuyello District, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The attack reportedly occurred on Monday when the victims were working on their farms before the attackers arrived and opened fire on them.

Bandits Kill 9 Farmers After Invading Community of Top Northern State

Source: UGC

Community leader confirms deadly incident

A security expert and community leader, Ishaq Kasai, confirmed the incident, stating that several farmers were still unaccounted for after the attack.

“I can confirm that the attack took place today and that nine of our farmers were unfortunately killed while working on their farmlands,” Kasai said.

The former Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) declined to disclose the identities of the victims, citing security concerns, PRemium Times reported.

Fear grows among farming communities

As of the time of reporting, security agencies in Kaduna state had not released an official statement on the incident.

The latest attack has raised fresh concerns over insecurity in the Birnin Gwari area, a major agricultural region that has experienced repeated attacks by armed groups.

The incident comes amid increased farming activities during the rainy season, with many residents worried about their safety while tending to their crops.

Community leaders have warned that continued attacks on farmers could worsen food insecurity, as rural residents face difficult choices between protecting their lives and maintaining their livelihoods.

Gunmen kill 19 in Plateau

Previously, Legit.ng reported that at least 19 people have been confirmed dead following a late-night attack on Kawel village in Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, in what residents describe as another wave of violence in the region.

Eyewitnesses said the assault occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, when armed men stormed the community while residents were asleep, firing sporadically and forcing many to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Source: Legit.ng