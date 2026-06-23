Breaking: Bandits Kill 9 Farmers After Invading Community of Top Northern State
- Nine farmers killed in Kuyello District by armed bandits during a routine farming day
- Security expert confirms multiple victims still unaccounted for after Monday's attack
- Growing fears of food insecurity as armed assaults threaten farming communities in Birnin Gwari
At least nine farmers have been killed after armed bandits invaded Kujijiro farmlands in Kuyello District, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.
The attack reportedly occurred on Monday when the victims were working on their farms before the attackers arrived and opened fire on them.
Community leader confirms deadly incident
A security expert and community leader, Ishaq Kasai, confirmed the incident, stating that several farmers were still unaccounted for after the attack.
“I can confirm that the attack took place today and that nine of our farmers were unfortunately killed while working on their farmlands,” Kasai said.
The former Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) declined to disclose the identities of the victims, citing security concerns, PRemium Times reported.
Fear grows among farming communities
As of the time of reporting, security agencies in Kaduna state had not released an official statement on the incident.
The latest attack has raised fresh concerns over insecurity in the Birnin Gwari area, a major agricultural region that has experienced repeated attacks by armed groups.
The incident comes amid increased farming activities during the rainy season, with many residents worried about their safety while tending to their crops.
Community leaders have warned that continued attacks on farmers could worsen food insecurity, as rural residents face difficult choices between protecting their lives and maintaining their livelihoods.
Gunmen kill 19 in Plateau
Previously, Legit.ng reported that at least 19 people have been confirmed dead following a late-night attack on Kawel village in Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, in what residents describe as another wave of violence in the region.
Eyewitnesses said the assault occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, when armed men stormed the community while residents were asleep, firing sporadically and forcing many to flee into nearby bushes for safety.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944