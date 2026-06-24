Former SGF Boss Mustapha appointed Adamawa State representative on Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund

Governor Fintiri commends Mustapha's experience and leadership for enhancing regional security efforts

Fund aims to bolster inter-state collaboration and support community-based security initiatives across Northern Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been appointed as the Adamawa State representative on the Board of Trustees of the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said Mustapha’s appointment reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening the region’s security architecture.

Fintiri said Mustapha’s appointment will ensure that Adamawa State is effectively represented in key decision-making bodies on the protection of lives and property.

As reported by The Punch, Governor Fintiri’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Governor Fintiri described Mustapha as a seasoned public servant with the capacity to contribute meaningfully to the objectives of the trust fund.

“Boss Mustapha’s wealth of experience in public service, proven leadership capacity, and national stature make him eminently qualified to effectively represent the interests of Adamawa State on this all-important board.”

The governor expressed confidence that the former SGF would use his experience to advance the objectives of the fund and strengthen collaboration among northern states.

“I am confident that he will bring his vast experience to bear in advancing the objectives of the Trust Fund, fostering synergy among states and ensuring that Adamawa’s voice is heard in the collective quest for a safer Northern Nigeria.”

Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund

The Northern Governors’ Forum established the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund as a sub-national initiative to complement the efforts of security agencies in the region.

According to the statement, the fund is designed to support intelligence coordination, provide operational logistics, enhance inter-state collaboration and promote community-based security initiatives across the 19 northern states.

2027 elections: Has Mustapha dumped APC for ADC?

Recall that Mustapha dismissed reports suggesting he plans to dump the APC for the ADC ahead of the 2027 election, describing the claims as false and baseless.

Over the weekend, a viral social media report alleged that Mustapha had concluded plans to defect from the APC and join an ADC-led coalition to contest the 2027 polls.

However, the former government official stated that he helped create the APC and would not abandon the party at this time.

Mustapaha: Buhari laid foundation for national development

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Mustapha said ex-President Muhammadu Buhari allowed institutions of the state to work.

Mustapha said Buhari would be remembered for a legacy defined by disciplined leadership, institutional reforms, and long-term governance frameworks.

The former government official spoke at the public presentation of a book written by Buhari’s former spokesperson, Garba Shehu, titled 'According to the President'.

Source: Legit.ng