Nigerian Afropop star Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, opened up on social media about her plans for retirement

On Saturday, August 12, the fantastic singer announced on her verified Twitter page that she plans to launch her own children's programme when she leaves the music business

The single mother admitted that she has been working on the show's soundtracks and has had this idea for years

Popular Afropop singer Simisola Kosoko, best known as Simi, has made known her plan to stop music soon to focus on something else.

The mother of one claimed that when she gives up music, she will launch a kids television programme.

Singer Simi set to leave music to start a kiddies TV show Credit: @symplysimi

The Duduke crooner further admitted that after years of performing music, she eagerly awaits her retirement.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote:

"My retirement plan is my own kids show. I've been working on music for years. I can't wait. So help me God."

Simi's retirement plan sparks reactions

@aboderinlekaino:

"Can’t wait, God help you ma’am . Don’t mind being a member of the show."

@ApaseAngel28391:

"The lord will surely answer ur prayers . You're beautiful."

@lekeyor"

"My dear nothing like retirement ooo you and your kids will give us good music to ears. Look the life of kuti family music in the blood."

@JWEZEE:

"I’m here for this please we need it like air. Like kids have something of their own."

@F_drayarmani:

"Had enough of them baby shark fr."

@BrainyBettor:

"I simply wish you the best.It's gotta be massive. Please, start now so that it's already big before you retire from music."

@Elizabe95409218:

"Congratulations in advance."

