Twitter has said content creators on its platform can benefit from advert-sharing revenue

The company revealed that verified creators could earn from ads displayed in their replies

It, however, said specific categories of content may not be eligible for monetization

On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the microblogging site Twitter said content creators would be eligible to share part of the advertising revenue the company makes.

In a post on the platform, Twitter said creators would get a share of the revenue from adverts displayed in their replies. They added that eligible creators should be verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in the last three months and must own a Stripe payment account.

Twitter moves to help creators earn finances

The company said the move is part of its effort to help people earn a living directly on the platform.

According to the platform, this is part of its effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter.

“Creators will be able to sign up for ads revenue sharing and creator subscriptions independently,” it said.

Analysts say Twitter, which got one of its biggest rivals, Threads launched Meta early this month, is trying to woo content creators to the platform.

This year, the platform introduced paid subscriptions for users, allowing them to earn from adverts displayed on their accounts.

Elon Musk revealed that the company will give the entire subscription revenue in the first year to creators, excluding charges.

Prohibited content not eligible for monetization

The platform, however, said there are limits which content creators can earn revenue from.

It said sexual content, violence, and Ponzi schemes, among others, are not eligible.

According to Twitter’s content monetization standards, sexual content cannot be monetized.

“Twitter also won’t allow creators to monetize content about “pyramid schemes or get-rich-quick schemes” (looking at you, crypto spammers), violence, criminal behaviors, and alcohol.”

“If a creator tries to monetize copyrighted content that they do not own, that’s also a red flag,” it said.

The development comes as Twitter’s biggest rival, Threads, is said to have crossed the 100 million mark.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly said the milestones achieved by Threads within one week of its launch took Twitter five years to reach.

Source: Legit.ng