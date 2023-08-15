A video of some secondary school girls looking so great on their cultural day has stunned netizens on social media

In the video, the pretty students first showed themselves in uniform before changing into their cultural outfits

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many expressing shock over their physical outlook

Female students from Queens college Yaba have taken social media by storm with their incredible cultural day transformation.

In the video shared on TikTok by @she3lovesjackie, the girls showcased their stunning transformation from their regular school uniforms to exquisite cultural attires.

Secondary school girls transform on cultural day Photo credit: @she3lovesjackie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Each video began with the student introducing herself while dressed in her school uniform, followed by a seamless transition to a clip revealing her captivating cultural outfit.

Female students storm school looking stunning on cultural day

The students' remarkable and beautiful transformations have captivated netizens, leaving them in awe of the girls' style and grace.

The display of cultural pride garnered widespread admiration and praise online, further highlighting the creativity and talent within the school.

Reactions trail video of secondary school girls slaying in cultural outfits

@Tai reacted:

“As an ex-QC girl, you ladies killed it!”

@d@n1£11@<3 said:

“The third girl sounds like Simi from hypesquad.”

@Thriving in chaos said:

“Before cultural teenagers then during cultural full blown adults!”

@Ahnee said:

“@Ufe_durh ... remember our cultural day?? Because wetin dey occur like this.”

@Lifted man said:

“Demi be like life of the owambe, all these women na high school girls. Nawa o.”

@Adedamola said:

“They all look matured and beautiful in their attire.”

@Joyjoyce commented:

“When I dy SS3 I still dy small, I no get brewss.”

@Habimbolar_ said:

“I can’t believe I watched it to the end and I was looking for my cousin. She graduating today from queens college.”

@afrikanbarbi reacted:

“I'm a proud OGQC.”

@Adey said:

“Pass on the touch qc for life you beautiful ladies ateeeee kimmon nah.”

@ZikatheTrill reacted:

“Queens College girls ate it.”

@Mummy’s boy commented:

“Omo y’all ate.”

@Pheekz reacted:

“QC girls steady killing it! Reminds me of my QC years.”

@_feyikemi_1 commented:

“The way I screamed demilade mapami naa, this girls can pass as my senior sister.”

@Adaora reacted:

“Queens college to the world.”

@Keemah commented:

“Demilade is giving the bride vibes.”

@_u_c.e.e_ reacted:

“My girls gawd I miss you guys, congrats.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng