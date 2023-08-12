A tall Nigerian girl has gone viral on social media after showing off her dance moves on the TikTok app

In a lovely video, the pretty lady danced sweetly on the road while revealing her state of origin to fans

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok showered accolades on the lady over her beauty and boldness

A pretty Nigerian girl from Ebonyi state has impressed netizens on TikTok with her native dance moves.

A video shared via the popular app, TikTok, captured the pretty girl identified as @benntelma dancing traditionally.

Tall girl dances sweetly in video Photo credit: @bennytelma/TikTok.

Telma hails from Ebonyi state

The proud Igbo girl while dancing sweetly stated that she hailed from Onicha in Ebonyi state, Nigeria.

Rocking a short tight and long flowered top, the cute lady showcased her native dance moves in style and elegance.

Reactions trail video of Igbo girl dancing

Netizens have taken turns to shower accolades on the beautiful lady.

@princelucky0029 said:

"What a beautiful damsel so amazing dance wow you are so beautiful with good height. Igbo amaka oooo one love guys more grace to grace to you sis."

@successfrank6 wrote:

"My sister why me and you com tall like iroko. Ebonyi to the world."

@balorclothesinli commented:

"Nwaoma if you marry imo state person u go enjoy life o."

@ecubanauk reacted:

"Na how to come on onicha come pay your bride price I dey reason since morning."

@noraclemz wrote:

"How do you manage to stand when you fall. Girl you too tall."

@alohpros121 said:

"I will break up with my bae cus of you."

Watch the video below:

Tall lady dances on the road in video

