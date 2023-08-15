Foremost girl's college in Nigeria, Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, rolled out a social event in honour of the country's wealthy tribes

Its young and talented students were seen representing various tribes and cultures through exotic fashion statements

A trending video online captured the transformation of how some of the young girls looked in uniform and in their embellished cultural costumes

A video showing a couple of secondary school girls during their cultural day at school has recently made waves on the internet.

The school, speculated to be the prestigious Queens College Yaba Lagos, saw its female pupils represent their tribe and culture with bold fashion statements.

Pupils of Queens college Yaba Lagos on their 2023 cultural day Credit: @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

The clip posted by the famous Instagram blogger Tundedunt and sighted by Legit.ng got many questioning the young girls' ages, who instantly transformed into beautiful women with the switch of their attires.

The pupils were cheerful enough to show their looks in school uniform and the transformation that took place when they adorned themselves in their cultural wear with perfectly laid makeups.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video below

Video of Queen College's cultural transformation sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured netizens' reactions that pointed out how different the pupils looked in their cultural attire.

See their comments below:

arems.dev:

"A 16yrs old girl and an 16yrs old boy are not mate…. This video explains that."

endylight1:

"Incoming baddies, you all better get yourself prepared. They are all beautiful."

simeon.delight:

"Omo things don change oo when i dey school secondary that year i be like bonga fish infact bonga fish sef still fat na pencil i be."

classyzik:

"Please like my comment if you are a QC girl or Queens College old."

nellie_effiom:

"Hold your man ohh... we go soon hear, Hi Guys this is Me before taking your husband. Hi guys this is Me after taking your husband. Ahh."

ichukzy:

"When on school outfit they all spoke very calmly, while on cultural the vibe and boldness is high.... e be like different clothes with different spirit."

itzthoyuz:

"The Demilade really looked like a bride. They looked stunning."

do2dtun:

"Na Wetin R Kelly dey face bayi bayi. Ask for birth certificate o! cos some of them will lie about their age.. ."

AMVCA 2022: Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele, and 14 other ladies redefine glamour at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Nancy Isime were amongst those who shone brightly on the red carpet on Saturday, May 14, 2022, for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Other celebrities who showcased their high fashion sense at the show include Mercy Aigbe and Idia Aisien, among others.

Celebrated annually, this year’s event was held for eight days, with Saturday night as the grand finale and main show.

Source: Legit.ng