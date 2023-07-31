A video of secondary girls dancing splendidly and fervently on their graduation day has gone viral on TikTok

The girls were having a grand time when the mara beat started playing

They were so moved by the catchy rhythm that they immediately changed their gait to execute the dance flawlessly

A captivating video showed secondary girls celebrating their graduation day with some stunning dance moves.

The girls were enjoying themselves immensely as they danced amazingly and passionately to the upbeat music.

Secondary school unique dancing amazingly. Photo credit: @mimilee_pinky

Source: TikTok

Secondary school girls dance effortlessly

When the mara beat, a popular Nigerian dance style, came on, they were so thrilled by the infectious rhythm that they instantly switched their gait and performed the dance with perfect coordination and skill.

The video has received thousands of views and likes from impressed TikTok users who praised the girls for their talent and energy.

Watch the secondary girls dancing below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the dancing girls below:

@mamicherry34 reacted:

"Omo mara created memories."

@olaitan64848 said:

"Secondary school for that matter."

@CallMheRezzy0 wrote:

"Mona wash the gown wey ona troway 4 ground oh."

@chinemeremkendra commented:

"Y she no wan throw way her own cloth."

@BLACKO:

"Why I no do graduation this year."

@mizh success5:

"Life don spoil I check all your videos now when I still Dey school no phone to do video."

@AyonDior:

"Why this year waec sweet pass the rest. Please post the end of the dance video."

@favyzeela:

"God abeg ohh make Una nor splash sand for my food ohh."

Elegant little girl dances nicely in front of her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a naturally talented and confident little girl who danced for her father has gone viral on TikTok.

The beautiful little girl was seen dancing sweetly in a video posted on the platform by @tjvr01.

It seemed the girl's father challenged her to dance so that he could see the talent in her, and she proved that she was a good dancer.

