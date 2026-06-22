A young lady shared a month-by-month review of her academic journey leading up to graduation from the University of Ibadan

The graduate detailed her progress from final examinations in January to her induction as an Associate Accounting Technician in December

Hakeem noted that she attended convocation and travelled to Abia State for her National Youth Service Corps camp in November

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Hauwa Hakeem, has shared a detailed breakdown of her academic achievements and milestones in the year leading up to her graduation.

Hakeem took to her LinkedIn page to look back at the events of 2025, charting her progress from her final undergraduate papers to professional certification.

A UI graduate recaps how her year went on each months before she bagged the degree. Photo credit: Hauwa Hakeem/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

UI graduate gives breakdown months before graduation

In her social media post, the University of Ibadan graduate explained that while she did not achieve every single target she set for the year, she made significant progress across the months.

From the time she prepared for her final examinations in January 2025 to being inducted as an Associate Accounting Technician in December, she described the year as a period of personal growth and quiet wins.

Hakeem said in her LinkedIn post:

"NOT ALL GOALS WERE ACHIEVED IN 2025 BUT SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS WAS MADE Looking back, 2025 was a year of growth, lessons, and quiet wins. January – Started preparing for my final exams at the University of Ibadan. February – Wrote my final year exams and signed out. March – Completed my project and defended. April – Took time to read books and started my internship at Adesina Adebowale & Co. May – Began ICAN tutorials for my ATS 3 exam. June – Celebrated Eid. August – Finished my internship at AA & Co. September – Wrote my ICAN exam, celebrated my birthday, and registered for a course. October – Read books and watched movies. November – Started the course, attended my convocation, and travelled to Abia State for NYSC camp. December – Got inducted as an Associate Accounting Technician. This year didn’t just change my routine — it changed me. I learned patience, consistency, and how to keep showing up even when things felt uncertain. As I step into 2026, I’m choosing to be more intentional. I want to build more confidence, take more courses, go out more, learn more, and live fully — one step at a time. 📍Grateful for growth. 📍Grateful for lessons. 📍Grateful for every small win that led me here."

Reactions as UI graduate bags degree

The month-by-month breakdown attracted attention from social media users who commended her structured approach to tracking her career and academic development.

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Adejare Oyebanjo said:

"Welldone, Hauwa! Cheers to doing bigger things in 2026!"

Yusuf Adeniyi Jamiu said:

"Congratulations. 👏"

David Oluwatuyi said:

"Congratulations."

UI graduate celebrates, finishes with 2:1

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young lady announced her graduation from the University of Ibadan with a Second Class Upper Division degree.

Source: Legit.ng