Malaysian heiress Angeline Francis gave up her N300 billion inheritance to marry her lover whom she met at Oxford University

Her father Khoo Kay Peng, a business tycoon, disowned her and demanded that she choose between money and love

Their story has inspired and intrigued people around the world, as it reflects the themes of romance, sacrifice, and societal pressures

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In a story that has captivated the world, a Malaysian heiress chose to give up her $300 million inheritance to marry her lover.

Angeline Francis, the daughter of business tycoon Khoo Kay Peng, defied her father's ultimatum and followed her heart.

She chooses love over money. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Angeline Francis met Jedidiah Francis at Oxford University. The couple fell in love and decided to get married, despite the disapproval of Angeline's father.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Khoo Kay Peng, who is one of Malaysia's richest and most influential men, demanded that his daughter either renounce her inheritance rights or end her relationship with Jedidiah.

Lady chooses love over money

Angeline Francis chose love over money and left her family's legacy behind.

She moved to Nigeria with her husband and started a new life.

She later testified in court during her parents' divorce proceedings, revealing the sacrifices of her mother and the hard work of her father.

The story of Angeline Francis and Jedidiah Francis has sparked discussions about societal pressures, materialism, and the nature of love itself.

The story has also drawn comparisons to classic tales of romance and sacrifice, such as Romeo and Juliet and Titanic.

Angeline Francis and Jedidiah Francis's love story has crossed geographical boundaries and inspired people to prioritize the right things in life.

As the story continues to unfold, the heiress's decision serves as a testament to the enduring power of love and the lengths people are willing to go for its sake.

Cute lady sees man, “Falls in Love", becomes too shy to talk to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who saw a very handsome man in a club dancing could not resist his handsomeness. She secretly filmed him instead of going to him.

Sharing the video of the young man on TikTok, the lady asked people to help her locate him, saying he was her future husband.

People in her comment section joked that the man could be married with kids. The lady (@iyohamimi) went ahead to share more videos of the same stranger on her TikTok page.

Source: Legit.ng