A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media after his sister safely landed in Canada

According to him, he had been away from his family for about 12 years since he relocated to Canada

A heartwarming video captured the duo dancing excitedly at the airport as they reunited with each other

A trending video of a Nigerian lady reuniting with her brother in Canada has melted hearts on social media.

In the video shared via TikTok, the excited brother noted that he last saw his sister physically 12 years ago.

Nigerian lady reunites with brother in Canada Photo credit: @brightfamily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After securing her visa, the happy lady packed her bags and began her trip to Canada to see her brother

Siblings reunite in Canada after 12 years

As soon as they saw each other, the duo hugged tightly and danced at the airport in the presence of everyone.

One could tell from the heartwarming video that they missed each other's company greatly.

Netizens gush over sweet reunion of 2 siblings in Canada

@user273386177583 said:

"She and this her beautiful stature I remover her back then in her secondary school uniform my regards to mama I miss her akara that what we grew eatin."

@shugarsophia said:

"This is so sweet. Reminds me when I reunited with my sister in Canada after 5 years. I cried from Nigeria to Canada. I couldn’t stop. The feeling is diff."

@jonahbukola0110 stated:

"Hmmm, someone like you is truly rear! no be everybody way reach yanki dey remember home talk of bringing them over. well done bro."

@vyvyenzeuskalu added:

"Honestly family is everything. This is how l will rejoice whenever l will see my elder brother. God hear me."

