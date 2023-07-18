A lady has married an Oyinbo man who she met on a dating app and who dotted on her a week after they fell in love

A lady fell in love with an Oyinbo man she met on a dating app, and they have now married each other.

In a TikTok video, the lady, Benithe Mia, told her followers that she got a car gift from the man just one week after they met.

The lady and her husband tied the knot after they met on a dating app.

Benithe said she would later find out that she is two months pregnant for the man, and then he proposed to marry her.

How friends tried to stop our marriage

She said yes to the proposal, but she said some of her friends were not happy, and they said evil things about her to stop the marriage from happening.

Benithe said their marriage was planned within two weeks, and she showed when they tied the knot in the viral video.

She said:

"We planned our wedding in just two weeks and I was six months pregnant. I lost friends after my life was changed. Some of them even lied about my life so he can never marry me. My wedding was full of haters, but they had nothing to do. They just danced on my tune because God said so."

Reactions from TikTok users as lady marries man she met online

@Faith_chan said:

"App name please, and congrats love."

@Anto rut said:

"Sometimes people need to stop being jealous of others so that their blessings will come to them. You can’t receive blessings when you are jealous."

Divorced couple set to remarry

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a husband and wife who got divorced reconnected again.

After three years of staying apart, they found each other again and the man proposed to her.

Now, they are planning to get married in 2024 on the anniversary of their first wedding.

Source: Legit.ng