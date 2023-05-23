A pretty lady who saw a handsome man vibing in the company of his friends could not take her eyes off him

Shy and scared about the unknown, the lady sat some metres away from him and recorded the man dancing

TikTokers who watched the video she shared online said the man could be married, while some wondered why she never approached him

A young Nigerian lady who saw a very handsome man in a club dancing could not resist his handsomeness. She secretly filmed him instead of going to him.

Sharing the video of the young man on TikTok, the lady asked people to help her locate him, saying he was her future husband.

The lady begged people to help her find the young man.

Source: TikTok

Lady searches for stranger she saw dancing

People in her comment section joked that the man could be married with kids. The lady (@iyohamimi) went ahead to share more videos of the same stranger on her TikTok page.

The man cut the air with his hand in a dancing move as he sat in the company of his friends. She made a slow version of the same video.

Watch the video below:

Fruits essential

"His my neighbor️ his married with 18kids o."

iampurity001 said:

"Until una go do my man this trend everywhere go scatter."

Adaugo said:

"The way his swapping his hands, nah how he go swap ur heart."

Tiwa Tope asked:

"Who go video my brother?"

kiingdera said:

"Aje na my neighbor he’s married."

Sharon Tory said:

"Next time get his attention but don’t approach him. Make eye contact and he will come."

user2952012743740 said:

"Person husband."

The lady replied:

"You know the person way marry am."

lindakenile said:

"Person wey u dey see for there, u are asking Titok to help u find him."

Kelly Francis said:

"Person wey don marry."

Beauty said:

"How many names this guy come get like dis."

Ibiso said:

"Me sef dey find am, someone should help me."

