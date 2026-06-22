Early results show Abelardo de la Espriella has narrowly won Colombia’s presidential election, signalling a major political shift in the country

His victory, endorsed by Donald Trump, comes with promises of a military crackdown on armed groups, drug trading, and crime

The tight margin against Iván Cepeda reflects Colombia’s deep divisions and raises concerns about unrest in the days ahead

Early results show right-wing candidate Abelardo de la Espriella has narrowly won Colombia’s presidential election, marking a dramatic shift in how the country may tackle its long-running internal armed conflict and violence.

With over 99% of votes counted, de la Espriella secured 49.7% of the vote, while left-wing rival Iván Cepeda won 48.7%. Cepeda has not yet conceded, stressing that the preliminary count is “not yet official or binding.”

Abelardo de la Espriella wins Colombia election as supporters celebrate a new political era. Photo credit: Vanexa Romero / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Election results show divided Colombia

According to BBC, the tight margin highlights Colombia’s deep political divisions. Supporters of de la Espriella celebrated in Barranquilla, waving flags, singing, and chanting “stand firm for the homeland.” Some wore hats echoing Donald Trump’s slogan but adapted to say “Make Colombia Great Again.” Trump himself endorsed de la Espriella, posting on Truth Social: “He Won, BIG!”

Cepeda’s supporters voiced concerns about democracy and peace. Catalina La Grande, a student activist, said: “Such a narrow margin also worries us, because it reflects how divided the country is and the enormous challenges we face in defending democracy, peace, and people’s rights.”

Who is Abelardo de la Espriella?

De la Espriella, nicknamed “El Tigre” (The Tiger), is a lawyer and businessman with no prior political experience. Raised in Colombia’s Caribbean coastal region, he gained strong support there. His past legal clients included controversial figures such as Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, and David Murcia Guzman, a convicted fraudster.

He has drawn comparisons to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, both for his tough security stance and his distinctive beard. At rallies, he often appeared behind bulletproof glass, dressed in Colombia’s national football jersey, which critics say he politicised.

Military crackdown promises

Colombia’s armed conflict has escalated in recent years, with guerrilla groups and cartels doubling their membership. Violence has surged over cocain trading routes and illegal mining. Critics argue President Gustavo Petro’s “total peace” strategy failed, allowing armed groups to expand during ceasefires.

De la Espriella has pledged to scrap negotiations with illegal armed groups, promising instead a military crackdown. His plans include building mega-prisons in Colombia’s jungle, shrinking the state, reforming healthcare, and strengthening ties with the US.

Trump endorsement and regional support

De la Espriella, a US citizen since 2023, received strong backing from Donald Trump, who promised “total support and strength of the United States.” His victory aligns with a broader regional trend of right-wing wins, driven by public concerns over security.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei praised Colombians for choosing “economic freedom, prosperity, unwavering security,” while Chile’s José Antonio Kast said Colombia was entering “a new stage of freedom.”

Concerns over unrest

Despite celebrations, tensions remain high. Reports emerged of clashes in Cali, where protesters burned US flags and police used tear gas. President Petro has questioned the vote, demanding an audit of the software and alleging compromised polling stations, though without evidence.

Colombia faces deep divisions as Iván Cepeda contests the tight election result. Photo credit: AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Amazon tribes win lawsuit over carbon credits in Colombia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Colombia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday annulled a controversial carbon credit deal in the Amazon rainforest, which six local tribes said had been signed without their consent.

Indigenous communities living in the remote area of Pira Parana had accused US-based Ruby Canyon Environmental and Colombian company Masbosques, which acted as an intermediary, of illegally foisting the deal on them. Carbon credits are bought by corporations -- or countries under certain conditions -- from forest preservation or other projects to offset or "compensate" their greenhouse gas emissions.

Source: Legit.ng