People

"We Can't Sleep in Peace": Lady Hides Behind Window and Switches off Neighbour's Gen in Viral Video

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady took matters into her own hands when her neighbour's generator was on for several hours
  • The lady secretly went behind the neighbour's window and switched off the generator without him knowing
  • Many Nigerians who reacted to the video had questions, as some advised her on what to do in such a situation in the future

A young Nigerian lady got many people talking when she made a video of how she switched off her neighbour's generator.

The lady (@heysuccess) stated that the said neighbour's generator had been on since 6 a.m. and still working before she put it off.

Use of generator in Nigeria/Powering electricality via fuel.
The lady bent and walked gently towards the generator. Photo source: @heysuccess
Source: TikTok

Generator use disturbed lady's sleep

In a video that had gone viral, the lady crawled to where the generator was unnoticed and pulled the switch.

She said that the noise of the machine has affected her sleep so much. People found her act very funny.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wallflower asked:

"What if he works remotely and he needs the light?? people saying she should use salt is quite extreme."

Okelola adesola said:

"Walahi this is me and my sister our neighbor gen suffer for our hand with salt."

Sharon said:

"Just put water and oil inside the fuel tank."

mimi of abj said:

"Laugh no go gree me do dis kind thing if i off the gen finish nah there i go sit down de laugh."

praizgraphics said:

"What if the person is working from home and he needs electricity."

iam_yatchy said:

"Na una type dey set una neighbors up."

still said:

"Just put salt inside the fuel tank… it’s over."

SohUrban Empire said:

"Just off the fuel tank."

shawnosigwe said:

"You get luck say no be me , ode which kin trouble be this one , buy gen and buy fuel."

Arewaherself said:

"Na so my neighbors too, he will on Gen from 6pm to 7am in the morning."

Man converted gen to use gas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man was happy that converting a fuel generator to gas worked. He said a final bye-bye to using fuel.

The man revealed that 2kg of gas lasted for 8 hours. In a TikTok video, the man showed how a gas cylinder was placed far from the generator.

Source: Legit.ng

