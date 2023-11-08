"We Can't Sleep in Peace": Lady Hides Behind Window and Switches off Neighbour's Gen in Viral Video
- A Nigerian lady took matters into her own hands when her neighbour's generator was on for several hours
- The lady secretly went behind the neighbour's window and switched off the generator without him knowing
- Many Nigerians who reacted to the video had questions, as some advised her on what to do in such a situation in the future
A young Nigerian lady got many people talking when she made a video of how she switched off her neighbour's generator.
The lady (@heysuccess) stated that the said neighbour's generator had been on since 6 a.m. and still working before she put it off.
Generator use disturbed lady's sleep
In a video that had gone viral, the lady crawled to where the generator was unnoticed and pulled the switch.
She said that the noise of the machine has affected her sleep so much. People found her act very funny.
wallflower asked:
"What if he works remotely and he needs the light?? people saying she should use salt is quite extreme."
Okelola adesola said:
"Walahi this is me and my sister our neighbor gen suffer for our hand with salt."
Sharon said:
"Just put water and oil inside the fuel tank."
mimi of abj said:
"Laugh no go gree me do dis kind thing if i off the gen finish nah there i go sit down de laugh."
praizgraphics said:
"What if the person is working from home and he needs electricity."
iam_yatchy said:
"Na una type dey set una neighbors up."
still said:
"Just put salt inside the fuel tank… it’s over."
SohUrban Empire said:
"Just off the fuel tank."
shawnosigwe said:
"You get luck say no be me , ode which kin trouble be this one , buy gen and buy fuel."
Arewaherself said:
"Na so my neighbors too, he will on Gen from 6pm to 7am in the morning."
Source: Legit.ng