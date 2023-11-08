A man has taken to social media to cry out over the sight of a creature he surprisingly found in his car

In a viral video, the rare creature sat in his driver's seat and kept staring at him without leaving the spot

Many people who watched the video argued that the creature was a death symbol, while others disagreed

A white man, @claytonconner13, has caused a stir as he shared a video of a creature he found in his vehicle.

@claytonconner13's video on TikTok blew up and amassed over seven million at the time of this report.

The man videoed the creature seated in his driver's seat. Photo Credit: @claytonconner13

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the creature which is an owl, sat in the driver's seat with its wings spread and kept staring at the man.

A female, who was with the man, was on the other side of the car as she watched the owl. It is not clear how the owl got there.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

While some people thought it was a sign of a bad thing to come, others said it was a good omen.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the owl

jackie said:

"In Kenya we believe that an owl is a symbol of death."

Serlina said:

"All jokes aside owl crossing your path is a sign of protection and comes with a message. Need to figure out what it’s telling you."

Glam by witty said:

"In Africa if an owl visits your home or anywhere around you it means that someone close to you or in your home will die am sorry pray."

Christina Nicole said:

"What if it was for a reason, saved you from an accident or any bad? God sending you protection.''

Krystal Anderson said:

"You’ve just encountered your spiritual animal guide sir. Have fun seeing owls now for the rest of your life everywhere..dreams, etc. Mines a snake."

LifeWithYvette said:

"Owls symbolize inner wisdom, change, transformation, intuitive development, good luck, and self-actualization."

user3170105675455 said:

"Awwwww I love owls, he’s probably injured."

Ally said:

"I would’ve passed out. Owls terrify me."

Cammie525 said:

"Owls are a sign that death is very near. Call everyone you know & check on them."

Young man displays creature found in his compound

In a related report, a youth showcased a creature he found in his compound.

The Nigerian youth, @kennymount0, videoed the creature which positioned itself at the doorway of the main gate.

The young man was surprised. At the time of this report, the video has amassed over 161k views on TikTok. A look at the creature showed it is truly a barn owl like the young man opined.

Man cries out over rare creature he found beside his generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had raised an alarm over a creature he found beside his generator.

Taking to TikTok, the man, @timitrey, shared a video of the creature, saying he was about to put on the generator when he saw it.

The young man said he was scared and cried out for help. In a follow-up video, a bold fellow appeared on the scene and helped to take out the creature. A look at the clip showed the creature is a barn owl.

Source: Legit.ng