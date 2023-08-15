A Nigerian hairdresser joined the pool of young people who have secured visas to the UK to seek better opportunities

The Nigerian lady packed all her bags well with clothes she may not easily see abroad before heading to the airport

The lady's family members were present at the airport to say their final goodbyes moment before she boarded the plane

A Nigerian lady who got a UK visa has made a video to capture how she successfully relocated out of the country.

Before the hairdresser went on the trip, she bought some clothes and footwear for the journey. She captioned the clip:

"Finally, it's my turn."

The lady smiled as she landed in the UK. Photo source: @etty_braids2

Source: TikTok

Nigerian hairdresser gets UK visa

At the international airport, the lady had her family and friends around. It was such an emotional departure.

Many people thronged her comment section after seeing her airborne. She landed in the UK safely.

In another TikTok video, the hairdresser revealed she charges as low as £20 (N19,473.99) for people in Basingstoke.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eli said:

"I will use dis sound definitely."

Afia Amponsah Appiah said:

"Congratulations. It will be my turn very amen."

JOMILOJU said:

"Amen congratulations dear."

Gold Esther said:

"Congrats my love I will be the next."

Dorlygold3833 said:

"Congratulations dear it will favor u."

SON OF JACOB said:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus name."

nancykabia547 sad:

"Mine will soon come by the grace of God."

Stanley said:

"Amen sis.. God will bless you in whichever country you are. And I tape from your blessing."

nancy_ruby1 sad:

"Congratulations. It will be my turn very soon."

Nigerian lady visits UK market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady staying in the UK shared what a market in Birmingham looked like. She said that she went there for wholesale shopping.

The lady (@mzsylviaaa) stated that getting to the Birmingham wholesale store early makes one get things at cheaper rates.

Nigerian lady relocates to Canada

Similarly, a Nigerian lady showed how happy she was after she got a Canadian visa to relocate out of the country.

She captured the moment she did her biometrics for her passport. While preparing to travel abroad, the lady got all her needed supplies.

Source: Legit.ng