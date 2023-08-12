A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada after getting her passport and visa danced with her family members before leaving

The lady packed her bags with the things she needed before embarking on the journey that would change her life

Family members followed her to the airport to take final photos with her as they bade the lady farewell

A Nigerian lady has shown how happy she was after she got a Canadian visa to relocate out of the country.

In a video, she captured the moment she did her biometrics for her passport. While preparing to travel abroad, the lady got all her needed supplies.

A Nigerian lady got her passport and visa and relocated to Canada. Photo source: @bigdollar120

Lady got passport and Canadian visa

She (@bigdollar120) rejoiced when her mother sent her some dollars, and her family danced with her to celebrate the visa.

Her family members escorted her to the airport, and they took photos with her before the lady's departure. While her plane was airborne, the lady recorded herself.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TRENCHSON said:

"I’m connecting to all the prayers that would help me archive the same goal with you dear."

nnennaya_M said:

"Be like say we remain 5 wey never use this sound."

Big Jojo said:

"So una no cry for una house if na me I go cry o."

omodano said:

"Show us the way abeg. Big congrats."

GUY CALLED ISAAC said:

"Congratulations dear. Just prepare to get car asap cause Danfo and Okada no Dey."

BIG TEDDY said:

"Congratulations and welcome Canada wil favour you in Jesus name Amen."

BIGJ asked:

"Good day pls how long did it take to collect your passport?"

dayo_balloons said:

"Sha no go miss connecting flight oooo."

Kimvikky said:

"Congratulations. I receive my testimony."

Faithy said:

"I want to use this sound badly, congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng