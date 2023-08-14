A young lady has made a video documenting her experience at a popular UK market that sells perishable goods like pepper and yam in boxes

The lady said that she had to share the £24 (N23,550.57) she spent on a box of yam with another person who wanted the same thing

Okro, and plantains were some of the things she got at the special store for £17 (N16,685.27) and £35 (N34,352.02) respectively

A young Nigerian lady staying in the UK has shared what a market in the Birmingham part of UK looked like. She said that she went there for wholesale shopping.

The lady (@mzsylviaaa) said that getting to the Birmingham wholesale store early makes one get things at cheaper rates. She said even though she got her tomatoes for £6 and 50 pence (over N6k), people who came late got it for £8 (N7,851.09).

The lady bought things like pepper, okro, and tomatoes. Photo source: @mzsylviaaa

Source: TikTok

Prices of yam, okro, tomatoes in UK

While showing a box of yam, the lady said she got the 11 tubers of yam for £24 (N23,550.57) and had to share the cost with another person, making them pay £12 (N11,779.46) each.

The lady said she bought okro for £17(N16,685.27). She was told things slightly became expensive at the store. She got a box of ripe plantain for £35 (N34,352.02). Most of the things gotten at the store were shared with other interested people.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adorable said:

"Even though am not in UK, I love watching your videos. Keep it up."

hawlah08 said:

"As u dey call price I dey calculate in naira. God go help me."

Amy Okafor said:

"I really want to explore this bulk shopping but I'm wondering how to preserve things like Okro, potatoes. Tomatoes I know I can blend and freeze."

Lissy Braun said:

"Me crying because I need one of these stores in Aberdeen."

the_underwearlady asked:

"Thanks for sharing…is the market usually stocked up on some particular day ? Kindly advise on best day to go if u have an idea..thanks."

The lady replied:

"Monday ti saturday 3am to 11am."

