A rich man blessed people on the streets abroad as he gave them €200 (N169,296.90) each so they could be comfortable

Each person who received the euro note from him had a full expression of gratitude written over their faces

A few Nigerians converted the euros he gave out to naira and said the money would do a lot for people back in Nigeria

A young man who always makes videos showing him carrying out acts of kindness has shared euros to poor people on the street.

His recent TikTok video had an Igbo song playing as he held many euro notes. He approached people who needed them.

The man gave euros out to strangers on the street. Photo source: @offdegat

Source: TikTok

Man gives out euros to strangers

The kind man gave a note to beggars on the street. They expressed their immense gratitude to him.

Days ago, the man shared a video of him carrying out the same act of kindness.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians who watched his video told him to come home and support his kinsmen with his wealth.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BOWALE said:

"Dem go still buy gift cards €150."

williamspetersoyi said:

"The song is the best I miss old days it’s called ara nwanyi asaba."

kanayo o kanayo_ said:

"my boy, I love you son."

Tony Montana said:

"Come your county and share the money."

SeRiKi said:

"Omo you gave them 200 each. That’s a lot of money."

OMOSCO THE GREAT said:

"Is good what you are doing brother but your brothers and sisters go through alot back home their case are worse."

Cashlee said:

"N180k in naira each."

user6695159794914 said:

"It would never be bad if you can help me out with 200 Euro my dear."

dozie green said:

"If they reach Naija Na 1k naira they go dey give at most oh! Mean while this money fit pay house rent for here!"

Source: Legit.ng