A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion on social media after sharing her mother's secondary school result

According to the female shoemaker, her mum 'wanted to finish her with beating', highlighting the teacher's remark

Mixed reactions trailed her post as social media users hailed her mother over her academic excellence back in the days

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian lady, @Gracie_oguns, has sent netizens into a frenzy as she showed off her mother's secondary school result on Twitter.

"I found my mum’s secondary school result, no wonder this woman wanted to finish me with beating," she wrote.

People hailed her brilliant mother. Photo Credit: @Gracie_oguns

Source: Twitter

Like many netizens, the class master's remark on the result sheet left her in stitches. The remark reads:

"Adebanke is too playful in the class. She talks always."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The class master's remark was followed up by the principal's who recommended that "she would do well if she learnt to be less playful and stopped talking in class.''

The result sheet showed her mum's grades in the 15 subjects she took. P.eople thought her mum was brilliant.

See her tweet below:

People comment on her class master's remark as they hail her mum's feat

@FaithMalvis said:

"Those are my days too! That is a primary school results you’re seeing there; class 3A. Being in the A stream those days was for the A grade students. Your mum was clever in school, but talks too much and very playful!! I just love that comment! ."

@JamieOlat said:

"Tell Mrs. Banke that she did well in her subjects. Besides, I'm you took after her with talk talk lol."

@official_aybee said:

"What exactly do you mean? I didn't see anything like Beating Engineering in this result..."

@Mel_ceee said:

"That time Twitter and TikTok never commot, if na now she no go smell D sef. Dey play ."

@chibestvalen said:

"When them tell you say I use to.

"Carry first no be all of them they lie oo ."

@Efe_Asiwaju said:

"If teacher write too playful in your result these days…. Na automatic fail..."

@PeterPentecost said:

"So with all the playing and talking in class she still had this kind of result??? Real genius!"

@Timidey4you said:

"Wait she get late this result even with being too playful? "

Heartbroken mum shares daughter's result sheet online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman had shared her daughter's result online.

The little girl failed all her subjects in school, and her teacher thought it wise to clear the air on what warranted the failure.

According to the teacher, the little girl was fond of playing with boys in the bush in school. She advised the girl to get married and forget about school.

Source: Legit.ng