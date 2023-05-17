The heartbreaking result slip of a young Nigerian girl who failed all her subjects in school has broken the internet

The girl's teacher, in her remark, advised the girl to leave school and get married since she couldn't pass her exams

Social media users have reacted to the photo, with many blaming the girl for not focusing on her academic life

A little Nigerian girl has ignited the wrath of netizens after a photo of her result slip was shared online.

The little girl failed all her subjects in school, and her teacher thought it wise to clear the air on what warranted the failure.

The little girl's result slip caused a stir. Photo credit: @mediagist

According to the teacher, the little girl was fond of playing with boys in the bush in school.

She advised the girl to get married and forget about school.

"Always playing with boys in the bush. Very lazy in all types of sports. Advised to marry", the teacher wrote.

The heartbreaking result slip was reposted on Instagram by @mediagist.

Social media reactions

@jacob Nwose said:

"She needs to take the remarks seriously. How can a child fail all subjects?"

Matthias Ugwu commented:

"One of the reasons I dread having a daughter in this generation. This generation is more possessive to the female gender. You hardly see good ones these days."

Deremie_ commented:

"Please she really needs to marry."

@Dennis Okwukwe reacted:

"Always playing with boys in the bush? And what did you do as a teacher?"

Pascal James added:

"If my daughter returns with this she's certainly becoming a dropout on that same day."

Nigerian student displays exam result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of her answer sheet. The lady was given her marked script from a recent examination and was shocked to see zero as her score.

The lecturer who marked her script made it clear in the paper that she scored zero because her answers were AI-generated. Social media users have reacted to the video, criticising the lady for copying verbatim from an online site. The clip was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Chinonso_ stated: "Lol. When you use chatgpt for essays, you have to still humanize it and make it yours. It’s like copying someone’s name and matric number in a test/exam, the Lecturer would know you’re a cheat. There’s another website where after restructuring the essay, you can check to see if it still reads like it's chatgpt generated."

