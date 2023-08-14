A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after getting a lioness as a pet and showcasing it to netizens

In a video, she displayed the beautiful features of the pet animal she got for herself, and netizens reacted massively

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as some people loved the pet while others expressed fears

A lady identified as @damonsuw on TikTok has shared a video featuring her baby lioness, Luna.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed the incredible bond between the lady and her pet lioness.

Nigerian lady buys lioness cub as pet Photo credit: @damonsuw/TikTok.

Damon sweetly cradles her lioness

In the video, Damon cradled Luna in her arms, her face beaming with joy and affection.

The video also captured Luna taking her first steps and showing her adorable wobbly walk.

Reactions as lady takes in lioness as pet

Captioned, "Luna, our baby lioness," the video has garnered immense attention from social media users.

@soke reacted:

“This one everybody don Dey buy Lion, e get Wetin una nor Dey tell us.”

@Olaniyi Paul reacted:

“Make I no sha hear say lion on the loose for my area o.”

@cilla_bee6 said:

“Sha Dey give am milk and Eba make she no Dey chop meat.”

@JOSEPH JOHN reacted:

“Make I no go hear breaking news: a lion ran out from home to the street, hope no be same state we de?”

@OfficialHe said:

“Biko return mufasa back to eehn mama abeg. E no go funny If eehn mama enter street to find am. Blud go too flow that day.”

@BIG_CHAINZ commented:

“Make e no leave your compound I no fit run oo.”

@Enyinnaya reacted:

“Food no dey nigeria ohh so if this cub pass milk stage carry commot ohh.”

@Classic Dannie said:

“Question: Shey this simba no dey Lagos, to be precise, Victoria island. I no wan hear say red alert, there is a lion wandering the streets of Lagos.”

@chickweedyoung.Deroy said:

“If it grows big my dear you are made, that will cost around 1 million dollars in future time.”

@larniberla2 commented:

“God pls don't let us use our hands to buy what will kill us.”

@wizzyboi reacted:

“So Simba don turn domestic animal now sha dey feed am well before it feeds on you soon.”

Source: Legit.ng