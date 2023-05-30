A beautiful Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy due to her youthful and stunning look

For someone who recently clocked 30, the lady said that people often mistook her for a 17-year-old

Some netizens shared their experiences with people who looked younger than their ages that they had come across

A Nigerian lady's youthful look has made her a viral sensation on social media as she clocked a new age.

The lady, Alicia Dannelle, said she recently became 30, but people think she is a teenager.

She said people mistake her for a teen. Photo Credit: @aliciadannelle

Source: TikTok

She shared a video on TikTok showcasing her flawless look. Her clip went viral with over 200k views and got many talking.

While some social media users admitted that she looked younger than her age, others passed funny remarks about her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

user4522957290973 said:

''Why most people nor dey believe person age because most of Dem just carry big and Dem be small children like me na 30 I dey na, with three children."

stellabrown185 said:

"Turn 30 people think I'm 35,just tired of myself."

NABI said:

"My very own eldest sister she look 20 while she is 32 I so much admire her I always wanted her beauty and type of body."

mmesoma said:

"Nwanyi oma its reverse for me sha."

Kemi abiodun said:

"I am also tuning 30 by December yet look super youthful inside and out playful and vibrant."

user5268373390541 said:

"I believe you dear.i have a friend thats just turn 30 and has graduated from uni but still looks 16."

Teeodora said:

"1993 children are populated here and they look super young. 1993 was a super year all over the world."

unstoppable identity said:

"The issue is that my younger sister my niece and nephew looks older than me cause my face looks 13."

Source: Legit.ng