A shocking video of a 21-year-old lady and her mother looking like sisters has gone viral on the internet

The young-looking mother shared a clip dancing with her daughter who just celebrated her 21st birthday

When they came together in the video, the mother and daughter looked like sisters or even unidentical twins

Genetics or genes are complicated scientific concepts that still baffle the world at all times.

Some people are truly blessed with good genes, and this trending video shows an example of people with exceptionally great genes.

In the video, a mother and daughter danced together and people found it hard to tell who was the mother.

The mother however dressed in a black skirt and sleeveless brown blouse with beautiful make-up that complimented her melanin skin.

She started lip-syncing a song and dancing alone before she gestured to her daughter who was off the scene to join.

The girl joined and people were stunned as the duo could pass off as sisters or even age mates.

Social media reactions

@zayne1028 wrote:

"Me waiting for the mom to come in."

@vanessaowusu81 said:

"Who is the daughter?"

@diaabigail commented:

"Who else thought mom was the one who turned 21? Yeah me too. Tea? Mom adopted her twin sister at birth so she gotta call her mom. Yup! True story!"

@mzgtictoc commented:

"Ok I get it mom had baby at 7 years that's the only way this makes sense."

fayre561t wrote:

"This is the true definition of black don't crack."

@kobola2004 wrote:

"You can tell the one wearing black is the mother."

djearthkwak wrote:

"Plot twist they are both the daughters and the mother is in the back championing them. Cuz I'm so confused lol."

@didiasario wrote:

"Some people don't know most Mums look just like or even almost younger than their kids these days ? Lovely."

@kio071 commented:

"As a girl mom this makes me happy! I call them my broke besties."

@qalbidhaawacdo said:

"OMG I REMEMBER WHEN SHE WAS JUST A TEENAGER. I USED TO WATCH YOU ON SNAPCHAT I LOVED YOUR CONTENT."

@cenatus24 wrote:

"Me with my little daughter in my arms watching this smiling and loving it."

@traceysenior1 said:

"Who's the mom?"

@aliciapaul267 said:

"Happy birthday to your mini version of many more good years ahead you honey

@salhala commented:

"Who is the mum i am confused?"

@nancyngugi67 said:

"Aaaaw, this is so beautiful. I could never have something close to this with my mum."

Watch the video below:

