A lady packed her belongings and took the next available flight to Nigeria a year after relocating to the United Kingdom

The lady relocated to the UK with her family, but she applied to the UK Home Office asking for the cancellation of her visa

She has returned to Nigeria, and people are left wondering what could have been the reason behind her decision to leave the UK

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady moved to the United Kingdom a year ago, but she has voluntarily returned to Nigeria.

The story was posted on Twitter by DHK Rullah, who said the lady went to the UK with her family.

The lady applied to the UK Home Office and cancelled her visa, and then returned to Nigeria. Photo credit: Getty Images/AMR Image.

Source: Getty Images

After a year of living in the UK, the lady woke up one day and decided to return to her home country Nigeria.

She applied to the UK's Home Office and requested the cancellation of her visa so she could return home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lady cancels her visa after arriving UK, returns to Nigeria

The lady then booked a flight and flew back to Nigeria, leaving her family behind in the UK.

DHK Rullah narrated the story:

"Lady came to UK with her family in September 2022 after spending a lot on COS to japa. She woke up last week, went to her employer, dropped her resignation and called HO to cancel her visa. She booked a flight immediately and left for 9ja. What do we call this?"

See the tweet below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady returns home from the UK

@Oludeewon said:

"Na who get second option dey go back home."

@uwakings1 commented:

"A lot of Nigerians who sold everything they had to pay fraudulent agents thousands of pounds for COS for care Jobs, especially domiciliary, are not finding it easy over there. Some of these minimum wage Jobs can't even afford rent in some cities in UK. People are seeing hell."

@UEkpete said:

"Village people have won."

Three students to be deported from UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that three Nigerian students are facing deportation from the UK.

The reason behind their ordeal is that they paid their school fees late.

The students, Omolade Olaitan, Emmanuel Okohoboh and Paulette Ojogun, are studying at Swansea University, UK.

Source: Legit.ng