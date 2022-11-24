A young man aged 29 has refused to help his sick father despite being financially buoyant owing to what his family did to him in the past

It happened that his family requested a refund of the N17.7 million spent on his master's education as well as disowned him for marrying a Christian Indian girl he met abroad

His wife's family accepted him and things eventually turned around for him as he got his residency, a stable job and three houses

A Hindu man has vowed never to visit his hometown several years after he was disowned by his family over his choice of a life partner.

A Facebook user identified as Fourth Son Reborn shared the 29-year-old man's story on the social media platform, saying he met him at a place where he had gone to negotiate a deal.

Illustrative image of a worried old man. Photo Credit: Unsplash, Fourth Son Reborn

Source: Facebook

Fourth Son narrated that the Hindu man married a Christian Indian lady he met in Australia and this made his family disown him.

The man's family went on to request that he refunded the $40k (N17.7 million) they spent on his master's education.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Over a period of 18 months, the man paid up the money to his parents and was accepted by his wife's family.

He has refused to help his dad

Things got better for the young man as he got his residency abroad, a stable job and three houses.

Tragedy struck and his father got sick. Fourth Son said the Hindu man has refused to help his ailing dad despite pleas from his mother.

"His father is sick, mother keeps calling him, he’s busy. He says if they rejected him at his lowest and even demanded he pay them back, he’s willing to end in Valhalla than help them with a dime.

"He swears never to visit India. He’s been here for 8 years in total. This 29 year-old man just made my day with his story," Fourth Son wrote.

Social media reactions

Okafor Munachi said:

"He should help his family nevertheless. They were only acting based on the spectrum of their enlightenment.

"Whatever the girl's family did for him were on top the foundation from his family.

"I also believe that the Christian family won't support him on this."

Kenny Mozez said:

"Disowned him..and asked him to pay back. So paying for his tuition was transactional and conditional, strictly on their terms. People dey o!"

Emmy Cfc said:

"3 houses in Australia and 7 trucks worth 150k dolls?

"How many years again did he use to acquire all this?

"Australia must be a land of honey if that is the case."

Jesururu Atevure said:

"Watch people come say he should forgive them and that's how evil will continue to prevail. People bastardize forgiveness. If the person have died would ask the dead for forgiveness. They should take care of themselves with $40K dollars. No be everybody be Joseph the Dreamer in the Bible. There are consequences for all actions."

Man employs his dad to work for him years after being disowned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taught his dad a lesson years after being disowned.

A tweep with the handle @Bobola__ said his brother had ventured into pig farming and this didn't sit well with their father.

He said the young man was disowned for it because the business went against their Muslim religion. However, the man returned home years later three times richer having recorded success in the pork business.

The returnee sponsored his father on a pilgrimage to the holy land of Mecca and afterwards made him manager of his pig business.

Source: Legit.ng