An Igbo girl who loves to carry her culture wherever she goes has been making headlines after her video surfaced

In the captivating video shared via the TikTok app, the lady arrived at the mall in a native outfit and beads on her neck

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their love for the Igbo culture

A Nigerian lady identified as @diary_of_an_Igbo_girl on TikTok has gone viral for sharing a video of herself wearing native attire.

The proud Igbo girl rocked a traditional wrapper and tied it on her chest and waist with beads as she walked into a mall.

Lady arrives mall in traditional attire Photo credit: @diary_of_an_igbo_girl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Heads turned as the beautiful lady walked confidently into the mall to get some groceries for her family.

She captioned the video with the words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Igbo Girl for a reason! I carry the culture along with me wherever I go. Long Live Ndigbo."

When asked how she managed to rock the attire with so much confidence, she replied:

"When you know the tribe from whence you come, confidence would be your lifestyle."

She further emphasized that the Igbo culture is her trademark.

Reactions as Igbo girl rocks native attire to a mall

@Jenny -Jane said:

“They might be thinking she's a princess.”

@sugar boy said:

“I am a Ugandan but I love Igbo girls they are so calm and respectful they share some cultures of Baganda from Buganda in Uganda.”

@Zita commented:

“See beauty na our culture fine joor.”

@d_imma24 reacted:

“Omor, the attitude is unmatched the confidence she wears is loud! So palpable!”

@collinsroyce commented:

“Looking Gorgeous.”

@Harmonyy said:

“I love it vibes omalicha, Igbo amaka I swear.”

@James reacted:

“Why our girls don't go out like this it's so beautiful.”

@chrisam commented:

“Igbo to the whole wide world. Igbo amaka, I'm proudly one.”

@gabrielrosemary332 commented:

“Our culture is the best joor.”

@Gold said:

“They will be like so this princess stuff we dey c for movie dey really exist.”

@christabelrufus49 reacted:

“Wow so pretty but the two guys wearing red they Sabi look ooo.”

@Classy Missy App said:

“Asa, you too fine abeg, thank God say I be Igbo babe oo.”

@Dorcas Anthonia reacted:

“We are all princess but we came to a strange land and change everything.”

@rap machine reacted:

“You just know that person like me will never skip anything about Igbo culture, even if I don't like it I most like it.”

@debbietehila581 said:

“When am finally Nigerian. I'll be an Igbo Girl.”

@Millie reacted:

“You're so pretty like my daughters Igbo too the world go tell them.”

Watch the video below:

Igbo lady vibes with market woman on road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Blessing Matthew recently showcased her Igbo dance skills along the road with an Igbo woman. In the adorable video, she was seen dancing happily with a woman who was wearing a green coloured dress at the market.

She threw some money at the woman in commendation, and the woman picked up the money without hesitation and continued dancing. The video has attracted many comments from netizens who expressed amazement at how beautifully they both danced.

In her words: "Thank you for covering my video. My first inspiration is my dear mother who also loved to dance so it is in our genes. She is important to me in life in general and motivates me to be the best versions of myself. I am also inspired by my culture."

Source: Legit.ng