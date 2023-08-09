Much-loved Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie melted the hearts of her fans and followers with a video showing her daughters pounding yam

The mother of four took to social media to share a video of her eldest daughters pounding yam in their hometown

She went on to jokingly state that if they can eat pounded yam, then they should be able to hit it, while she hailed them for the job done well

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie sparked heartwarming reactions with a recent video she shared on her Instagram page of her girls happily pounding yam in their hometown, Uromi.

The sweet video went viral, eliciting memories from her fans and followers, who were amused and impressed by the scene.

Mercy Johnson and her girls warm hearts with a video of them pounding yam in their hometown Uromi Credit: @mercyjohnsonokokie

Source: Instagram

The video showed Mercy's oldest daughter pounding yam mesh in the local mortar and pestle

Sharing the clip, she jokingly stated that since her girls enjoy eating pounded yam, they should be able to learn how to make it well.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Uromi babes.@theokojiekids ..if you can eat then you can pound....full video my FB will make you laff ."

See the video below

Mercy Johnson's video sparks reactions

The video not only entertained Mercy Johnson's fans but also struck a deeper chord with them.

See their comments below:

amandaeffahtoku:

"This is very good. Other mothers should learn from this. Well done Mercy."

goldie_mulomz_:

"Ur a pure African mom. Fnx fr training these kids ❤️."

carolinenweke8:

"So this fight among senior and junior sister dey everywhere ."

silverand_tiles_sanitarywares:

"She said awwwwnnnn am so proud, talk true say you dey laugh Purity inside your mind. The hand might pill off after this ooooo."

bignelson_1:

"Na real woman mercy Johnson , this is the first time am commenting on your page .. this one sweet me .. Girls we see the days nor know wetin be this ooo . Them go think say na only for banga seed."

kester_erons:

"That Cooler reminds me of Esan people (Uromi Egbele to be Precise) Every household owns one of those."

Mercy Johnson jokes about her husband being camera shy in adorable video

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson has once again shared an adorable video of herself with her husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie, on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a heartwarming clip of her trying to get her husband to come on camera despite him being shy.

In the caption of the cute video, Mercy explained that she needs to get her gentleman husband to be thugged up for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng