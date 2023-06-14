A young girl has gone viral on the popular app, TikTok, after showing off her amazing height to netizens

The lady identified as @uceey3 on TikTok shared several videos of herself and netizens marvelled at her height

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many throwing questions to know who she inherited her height from

A young lady has caused a frenzy on TikTok app after displaying her unique height for netizens.

Several videos shared on her page captured the young woman flaunting her unique height as netizens shared their thoughts.

Tall lady dances on the road Photo credit: @uceey3/TikTok

While many were curious to know her exact height, others wanted to find out whom she took after, whether mum or dad.

One of the videos she shared via her official TikTok account @uceey3 showed her dancing to a military song while flaunting her height.

Netizens praise Uceey over impressive height

@elipa488 said:

"Are u tall, long, heightened above or elevated."

@queenthebaddiegirl asked:

"Danm you are really tall how did you get so tall?"

@5star.lem reacted:

"Imagine putting a short and tall girl by height to see the difference."

@marymarsha12 said:

"I was the first to ask for video in something short but u still didn't notice me."

@rabiat460 wrote:

"As in eh,This girl is tall. thank God I don see role model. I don't snap bcs ppl cause me that am tall."

@princessadenike11 commented:

"Don't you at least move your legs, walk or something? You're not even dancing. Well, let it not be like I didn't compliment u. Well done."

See the post below:

Very tall Igbo girl causes stir with video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has become a viral sensation on social media owing to her amazing height. Taking to TikTok, the lady, identified as Muna, shared a video in which she aimed a dig at short ladies.

She wrote in the clip that people should spend time with a tall Igbo girl as life is so short. The lady, from the Igbo-speaking part of Nigeria, was seen standing in front of a building with another lady behind her.

Wearing a short red dress, she flaunted her legs and stunning height and did a small walk-out at the end of the video. Many people gushed over her height.

Source: Legit.ng