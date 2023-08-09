A video of twins who surprised their camerawoman with an iPhone 12 has gone viral on TikTok

The twins are popular for their hilarious content on social media and wanted to show their gratitude to their personal assistant for her hard work

The young woman was overjoyed with the gift and hugged the twins in appreciation

A heartwarming video of twins who gifted their camerawoman an iPhone 12 has warmed hearts.

The twins, who are famous for their funny and creative content on social media platforms, decided to reward their personal assistant for her dedication and loyalty.

The young woman, who had been working with the twins for a long time, was stunned and delighted when she received the brand new iPhone 12 from them.

Twins buy iPhone for camerawoman

She hugged the twins in appreciation and thanked them for their amazing gesture.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, has garnered thousands of views and comments from fans who admired the twins for their generosity and kindness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@AMA647484 reacted:

"Who else was counting the shoes."

@gyAdeololanimi said:

"She dey ask wella coz prank don too much for una."

@Mutimainat ibidun wrote:

"Almighty God will grant you all ur heart desires@twinzloves as U always makes people around you happy l love you guys."

@lily_purple commented:

"Please twinz i also need a new phone can you Surprise me too. plssssssssss."

@Edo girl also commented:

"Awwwww A I wish I get friends like this."

@king happy:

"Wow God will bless you girls thanks for her."

@Meenastitches:

"More grace bby girl for surprising her tears of joy."

@Wfprinz Adeyemo:

"Even cried for her it's lovely."

@mercy_vivian:

"Congratulations to you bby. I dey look for work Abeg I can do anything Una want me to do, i am serious."

@Agboola Labake:

"Come and hire me too as your PA.'

