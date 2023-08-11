Hilda Baci was stunned when a young man who claimed to have magical powers read her mind and guessed exactly what she was thinking

The magician took her hand and placed a pen-like object on it, then asked her to think of something

He then revealed that she was thinking of ice cream, which Hilda Baci confirmed with a shocked expression

Hilda Baci could not believe her eyes when a young man who claimed to possess supernatural abilities performed a surprising trick on her.

The magician approached her and took her hand gently, placing a pen-like object on her palm.

Hilda confirmed the magician guessed accurately. Photo credit: @babs_cardini

Source: TikTok

He then asked her to think of something, anything, and concentrate on it.

Hilda Baci experiences magic

He looked into her eyes and said that he could read her thoughts.

He then announced that she was thinking of ice cream, which Hilda Baci confirmed with a gasp and a wide-eyed expression.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@DiskoExe reacted:

"Nothing concern me with that magic na that nyash I dy try look."

@zubby said:

"Small magic wey we dey manage take catch cruise e reach your turn you come dey add juju."

@Victor Onyeka wrote:

"Ola of Lagos will say Hilda Bachi."

@NEMEREM_ commented:

"Now una don confirm Evian deyyy.....Evian dey."

@Saint Goodluck:

"Make him change paper to money Dem I go believe him magic."

@ericluckh:

"Me focussing on the reflection."

@Michael Angelo:

"She said it's wizardry."

@Oluwagbenga Abiona:

"Hilda tOo fine abeg."

@Babyface:

"If you read my mind Omoh nah groceries you go see asap even if I Dey think another thing ."

@Pretty Onmah:

"Na juju nothing anybody wan tell mes."

Source: Legit.ng