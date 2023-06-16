Indian chef, Lata Tondon, has finally reacted after Nigeria's Chef Hilda Baci smashed her 87-hour cooking record

Chef Lata previously held the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

However, days ago, Guinness World Records officially certified Chef Hilda as the latest record holder

India's Chef Lata Tondon has finally reacted to the news that Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Tondon, who previously held the record, sent a congratulatory message to Hilda Baci and Nigerians on her Instastory.

Lata Tondon congratulates Hilda Baci Photo credit: Lata Tondon, Hilda Baci/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Namaste Nigeria. I’m very happy for you all, and my best wishes to Hilda!”

Guinness World Records certified Hilda as the new record holder on Tuesday, but her official record was put at 93 hours and 11 minutes instead of the 100 hours she originally reached.

The board said she mistakenly took extra minutes during one of her breaks at the cook-a-thon venue.

In 2019, Tondon set the previous record by cooking nonstop for 87 hours and 45 minutes.

Reactions as Lata Tondon finally congratulates Hilda Baci

Thefoodnetworknig2 said:

“It doesn't take Lata's award away though. They are both champions forever! Dammy's award incoming.”

Zinnysugar said:

“I'm not sure why Nigerians think it's ok to bully this woman, even when she has done nothing wrong to them. She needs a breather.”

Perfection.ng reacted:

“Hilda should do this to Dammy. At least if GWR nor recognize dammy Hilda should.”

Props_plaza said:

“She held it for 5 years! She should be proud. At the rate everybody is cooking I suspect another Nigerian will be next the holder and it won't take 5 years.”

Rosythrone said:

“They're both winners Nigerians should chill and stop making it look like a competition.”

Belindaoma reacted:

“Nigerians, make una allow her drink water keep cup o.”

Mfonobonqlaw commented:

“Nigerians don drag d woman soteh she congratulate Hilda by force.”

The_haute_hub reacted:

“Y'all should go drop a love emoji for Chef Lata Tondon too o.”

Rosythrone said:

“Two strong women. It's not easy to do such challenge without sleeping. Respect Queen.”

