Big Brother Naija housemate Kiddwaya recently ended his reign as Head of House, and he chose Uriel as one of his BFFs to share benefits with

The experience was, however, unpleasant for Uriel, and during her diary session, she recounted how she suffered looking after Kidd and his other BFFs

According to Uriel, she cooked and cleaned up after her colleagues, and Kidd just kept asking for food

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Uriel has sparked reactions on social media with her diary session with Biggie.

The reality star, during her session in a viral video online, lamented about how she slaved away in the Head of House lounge.

Uriel revealed she cooked three-course meals for Kiddwaya, who was the HOH for one week and cleaned up after Tolani Baj, Pere and others.

She showed proof of her hard work and noted that Kidd did all was sit around and ask if the food was ready.

Netizens react to Uriel's video

chinny_005:

"No wonder Angel said that Kidd is looking like a baby elephant, Uriel you do this one "

oparah_somzy:

"Her diary sessions are always interesting"

duchess_april:

"After Kidd go dey talk say no woman for biggie house be wife material. He's really a kid... and you will come out and explain yourself soon."

vonaries_09:

"Whitemoney cook, you complain that he's outshining you!! You cook for Kidd, you still complain!!!! What do you want UU???"

adelakuntufayl:

"British accent with some touches of Igbo dialect sounds amazing "

_bigbaby_6:

"Balanciago, but they didn’t force you to cook naw, even Kidd self can’t do sshit for himself and he’s complaining about the ladies."

naza.ifeanyi:

"Cooking for people no be d problem...is when they now start seeing u as one of d kitchen utensils "

miss.eddyjames:

"kiddwaya were choose u before nkor na because of premium healthy food "

nneokere:

"Don't worry Kid mom is watching ur effort on his son will not go unrewarded."

