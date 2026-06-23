A viral video captured Davido, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Cubana Chief Priest debating Cristiano Ronaldo’s wealth

Davido questioned claims about Ronaldo’s billions and warned that even the richest people can lose everything without proper planning

Osimhen referenced the financial struggles of a former football star, while Boniface strongly defended Ronaldo’s business empire

A lively debate between singer Davido, Super Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface, and Cubana Chief Priest has gone viral.

The group gathered at Cubana Chief Priest's luxurious residence when the conversation shifted to a serious debate about Cristiano Ronaldo's wealth.

Davido, Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, and Cubana Chief Priest debate Cristiano Ronaldo’s wealth. Photos: Davido/Ronaldo/Victor Osimhen.

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Davido appeared unconvinced by claims surrounding Ronaldo's enormous fortune.

The singer argued that having billions today does not necessarily guarantee financial security forever.

According to him, poor planning and bad decisions can affect anyone, regardless of their current status.

Davido questioned reports suggesting Ronaldo's wealth had reached the $5 billion mark and stressed that smart financial management remains important even for global superstars.

Victor Boniface wasted no time defending the Portuguese football legend.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker pointed to Ronaldo's numerous business interests, including the globally recognised CR7 brand, hotels, endorsements and other investments.

Boniface argued that Ronaldo's empire had grown beyond football and now generated revenue from multiple streams.

According to him, the football icon's wealth is structured in such a way that spending millions daily would still not significantly affect his fortune.

As the debate intensified, Victor Osimhen introduced a different perspective.

The Galatasaray striker referenced former Nigerian international Wilson Oruma, whose financial difficulties after retirement became one of the most discussed cautionary tales in Nigerian football.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@PhillzTips3624 stated:

"Cubana CP says Ronaldo business na jara , he obviously don't know what they are saying, he just wan put mouth. Ronaldo is the highest paid athlete in the world and doesn't live a wasteful lifestyle so how the money wan finish"

@EmekaNwanonye shared:

"This is how 419 take dey start, after arguing about his investment, they'll ask Boniface and Osimhen that there's this and that lucrative investment which they should invest in, from there the format don start. Abeg make una shine una eyes OO, na who no man dey kill*r am"

@maverickhillz noted:

"Davido is speaking from the perspective of how he runs his daily life going around with gang and unnecessary spending,CR7 no dey live like una lla,he no dey smoke,he no dey club,he no dey drink,he no dey womanize,he no dey ball around with friends and gang"

Davido questions claims about Ronaldo’s billions and warned that even the richest people can lose everything. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido clashes with praise singer

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and northern praise singer Dauda Kahutu caused a buzz with a heated exchange on social media.

The drama began on June 16, 2026, when Kahutu criticised Davido's actions at the 2026 FIFA Countdown Concert over the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State.

The praise singer accused the musician of politicising insecurity and embarrassing President Bola Tinubu on an international stage.

Source: Legit.ng