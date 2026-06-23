A petrol bomb attack on BJP leader Dr Tarsem Garg’s clinic in Bathinda has triggered panic and raised urgent security concerns

Two masked individuals carried out the late-night assault, igniting and throwing a burning bottle filled with petrol inside the premises

The incident comes just ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s scheduled visit, intensifying questions over police preparedness

A petrol bomb was hurled at the clinic of BJP leader Dr Tarsem Garg in Bathinda late Monday night, causing panic in the area and raising fresh concerns over security ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s scheduled visit.

According to initial reports, two masked individuals carried out the attack. One suspect ignited a bottle filled with petrol outside the gate, while the other filmed the incident. The burning bottle was then thrown inside the clinic premises, triggering chaos as the attackers fled.

Petrol bomb attack sparks panic at BJP leader’s Bathinda clinic as masked men strike. Photo credit: Amlanmathur/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Chaos and panic among residents

Accoridng to NDTV, the sudden explosion-like incident prompted people nearby to rush to the spot. Dr Garg, who was present during the attack, stated: “I have no known enmity with anyone and had never received any threats.” His remarks underline the shock and confusion surrounding the motive behind the assault.

Dr Garg had previously been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party as a Trade Wing Secretary in Punjab but later switched to the BJP following differences during the municipal elections. This political shift has drawn attention in light of the attack, though no direct link has been established.

Police investigation underway

Police teams reached the scene immediately and launched an investigation. Senior officers are questioning Dr Garg and examining the site. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify and track down the accused. SP City Narinder Singh confirmed that two individuals were involved in the attack and assured that all efforts are underway to apprehend them.

The incident has sparked fear among residents and raised serious questions about police preparedness, especially with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s imminent visit to Bathinda. The attack has intensified concerns over law and order in the region.

Police investigation intensifies as officers analyse CCTV footage to track suspects. Photo credit: FlorentMartin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

India and China to resume direct flights as ties improve

Legit.ng earlier reported that India and China resume direct flights on Sunday after a five-year suspension, a move important both for trade and a symbolic step as Asia's giants cautiously rebuild relations. The neighbours -- the world's two most populous nations -- remain strategic rivals competing for regional influence, but ties have eased gradually since a deadly Himalayan border clash in 2020.

India's government said the resumption of flights will boost "people-to-people contact" and aid the "gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges". Warming relations with Beijing come as India's ties with key trade partner Washington struggle, following US President Donald Trump's order of punishing 50 percent tariffs. Trump's aides have accused India of fuelling Russia's war in Ukraine by buying Moscow's oil.

India's largest commercial carrier, IndiGo, is set to operate the first daily flight to mainland China, departing Kolkata at 10:00 pm (1630 GMT) Sunday for Guangzhou. There are already regular flights between India and Hong Kong, while additional services from the capital New Delhi to Shanghai and Guangzhou will begin in November.

Source: Legit.ng