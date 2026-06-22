Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bambam has stirred fresh speculations online

This came after she made an emotional post to celebrate Father's Day with her fans

Netizens took to the comments with renewed questions about her marriage to Teddy A

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bamike Olawunmi aka Bambam has stirred fresh speculation about her marriage to fellow ex‑housemate Teddy A after her Father’s Day post on Instagram left many fans puzzled.

Instead of celebrating her husband, Bambam dedicated a heartfelt tribute to her biological father, describing him as her “only daddy in the whole world.”

Bambam fuels online debate with Father’s Day message amid marriage concerns. Credit: @bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

The post has reignited rumours of tension in her marriage, as Teddy A was noticeably absent from her message.

Sharing a lengthy note, Bambam wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day, My Daddy. The only daddy I have in the whole world. Thank you for being such a great, loving, and supportive father. Your guidance, discipline, sacrifices, strength, and unwavering belief in me have shaped so much of who I am today. I am deeply grateful for your constant presence, wisdom, and encouragement through every season of my life.”

She went on to praise her father’s integrity, wisdom, and generosity, adding:

“One of the things I admire most about you is your integrity. No matter the situation, when you are wrong or have made a mistake, you take responsibility, own it, and choose peace over pride. That is a rare quality, and it has taught me so much about character and strength.”

The emotional tribute concluded with Bambam expressing pride in being her father’s daughter:

“I love you, Dad, and I am so proud to be your daughter. I like to think I inherited at least a little of your brilliant mind. I love and appreciate you dearly, Daddy. Happy Father’s Day!”

Her post has since sparked conversations online, with fans questioning why Teddy A was not acknowledged on the special day.

See her post below:

Bambam’s Father's Day message ignites reactions

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

priscamercy said:

"Nothing for teddy ,is the rumours true,you guys were so perfect in my eyes,it is well."

iyebiye_1901 said:

"Happy Father's Day, Grandpa. Thank you for gifting us mama. We love and appreciate you 🥰😘."

bam_babies_fan_page said:

"Happy Father’s Day grandpa 😍thanks for giving us a rare gem 🙌🔥."

kim_tracy76 said:

"Happy Father’s Day grandpa 😇 thank you for giving us this beautiful Queen ❤️❤️."

candidheart_global said:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the men whose love, wisdom, presence, and sacrifice continue to shape lives and strengthen families."

candidheart_global said:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the men whose love, wisdom, presence, and sacrifice continue to shape lives and strengthen families. ❤️."

Bambam’s Father’s Day tribute takes centre stage amid Teddy A marriage rumours. Photo credit@bambambestowed

Source: Instagram

Teddy A shares cryptic post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Teddy A shared a post with lovely pictures on his Instagram page amid Bambam’s name change across her social media bios.

The couple had been rumoured to have gone their separate ways as they continued to share solo posts.

What he wrote in the caption of the post got many talking, with fans dragging him and advising him to be more mature.

Source: Legit.ng